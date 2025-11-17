Capillary Technologies IPO GMP Declines Ahead Of Day 2 Of Subscription

Capillary Technologies Ltd., which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday to raise over Rs 850 crore from the primary market, was subscribed 0.28 times or 28% on Day 1.

The grey market premium for the mainboard offer has fluctuated since last week. For many days before launch, the GMP was Rs 0, then climbed to Rs 50 on Friday. The current GMP shows more than a 50% decline compared to the highest achieved so far.

As subscription for the mainboard progresses on Monday, here's all you need to know about Capillary Technologies, including its latest grey market premium, price band, lot size, important dates, business, financials and more.