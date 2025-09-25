BMW Ventures IPO: Check Day 2 Subscription Status, GMP, Other Details

BMW Ventures Ltd.'s initial public offering to open for its second day of subscription on Thursday to raise up to Rs 231.66 crore. The IPO was subscribed 0.11 times or 11%, led by Institutional investors on its first day on Wednesday.

The price band has been set at Rs 94 to Rs 99 per share. The Bihar-based company's IPO will comprise only a fresh issue of 2.34 crore equity shares, with no offer for sale component. The market capitalisation based on the upper price band of BMW Ventures is Rs 858.48 crore.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 151 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 14,949 based on the upper price band.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt. is the sole book-running lead manager. BMW Ventures is involved in the distribution of long and flat steel products. The company deals in steel products including TMT bars, GI sheets, HR sheets, wire rods, galvanised colour-coated sheets, and doors.

The company is also engaged in distribution of tractor engines and spare parts to dealers. Apart from distribution, it is also engaged in fabrication of Pre Engineered Buildings (PEB), manufacturing of PVC pipes and RDSO approved manufacturing of steel girders used in construction of bridges for Indian Railways in Bihar.