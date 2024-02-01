BLS E-Services IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

BLS E-Services Ltd.'s initial public offering saw subscription almost 157 times on the final day. The offer was fully subscribed within 30 minutes of opening on Tuesday. It was subscribed 15.67 times on day 1 and 42.78 times on day 2.

The firm aims to raise up to Rs 310.9 crore via a fresh issue. It is offering 2.3 crore equity shares, excluding the pre-IPO placement in the offering.

The company has plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to strengthen its technology infrastructure, develop new capabilities, consolidate its existing platforms, funding initiatives, acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

The price band is fixed at Rs 129–135 per share and investors can bid for minimum 108 equity shares and in multiples of 108. The three-day IPO closes on Thursday.

Of the total issue size, 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10% for retail individual investors. BLS has raised Rs 125.9 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO.

The company allotted 93.27 lakh shares at Rs 135 apiece to 10 funds. It included investors like Sixteenth Street Asian Gems Fund, Saint Capital Fund, Silver Stride India Global Fund, Aries Opportunities Fund and Aidos India Fund.