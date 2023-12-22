Azad Engineering IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

Azad Engineering Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 11.09 times till Day 2 on Thursday.

The company opened its IPO on Wednesday when it was subscribed 3.3 times. It consists of a fresh issue of Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 500 crore. The price band is fixed at Rs 499–524 per share with a face value of Rs 2 each. The issue will conclude on Friday.

Azad Engineering will use the funds for capital expenditure, prepayment, repayment in full or part, of borrowings which the company has availed.