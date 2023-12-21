Azad Engineering IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

Azad Engineering Ltd. opened its initial public offering on Wednesday, when it was subscribed 3.3 times. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 500 crore.

The price band is fixed at Rs 499–524 per share with a face value of Rs 2 each. The issue will conclude on Friday.

Azad Engineering will use the funds for capital expenditure, prepayment, repayment in full or part, of borrowings which the company has availed.