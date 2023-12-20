Azad Engineering IPO Subscription Day 1: Live Updates

Azad Engineering Ltd. opened its initial public offering on Wednesday. The IPO consists of fresh issue of Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 500 crore.

The price band is fixed at Rs 499–524 per share with face value of Rs 2 each. The issue will conclude on Friday.

Azad Engineering will use the funds for capital expenditure, pre-payment, repayment in full or part, of borrowings which the company has availed.