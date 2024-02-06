Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd. launched its initial public offer on Monday. The IPO was subscribed 2.52 times on day 1.

The Rs 920-crore IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 320 crore. The company has raised Rs 409.5 crore from anchor investors.

The company allotted 2.64 crore shares at Rs 155 apiece to 37 anchor investors.

Nippon Life India (8.3%), HDFC Life Insurance Co. (6.84%), CLSA Global (6.84%), 360 One AMC (6.84%) and Franklin India (6.84%) are among the top investors in the pre-IPO round fundraising.

Eight domestic mutual funds have applied through a total of 21 schemes, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday. They have collectively netted 49.82% of the anchor portion of Rs 204 crore.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Whiteoak Capital, Quant Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset and Nippon Life India AMC are among the key investors in this category.