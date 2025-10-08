Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Check Day 2 Subscription, GMP And Other Details

Anantam Highways Trust Ltd.'s initial public offer opened for its second day of subscription on Wednesday. The IPO was subscribed 0.41 time or 41% on its first day of subscription on Tuesday.

The infrastructure investment trust's Rs 400 crore IPO would conclude on Oct. 9. The price band has been fixed at Rs 98-100 per unit.

Anantam Highways Trust, an InvIT established to invest in, own and operate road assets in India. The company operates in the road and highway sector, with a portfolio of revenue-generating assets aimed at providing stable and predictable returns to investors.

The company has collected Rs 180 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the public issue are expected to be utilised for funding infrastructure projects, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd is the sole book running lead manager to the issue.