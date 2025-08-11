Business NewsIPOsAll Time Plastics IPO: Day Three Subscription So Far At 1.57 Times, GMP Declines
ADVERTISEMENT

All Time Plastics IPO: Day Three Subscription So Far At 1.57 Times, GMP Declines

All Time Plastics IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 400.6 crore.

11 Aug 2025, 11:36 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>All Time Plastics Ltd.'s initial public offering will conclude on Monday.(Photo: Company website)</p></div>
All Time Plastics Ltd.'s initial public offering will conclude on Monday.(Photo: Company website)

All Time Plastics Ltd.'s initial public offer has been subscribed 1.57 times so far on its final day of bidding. The IPO was subscribed 1.02 times on the second day, while it was subscribed 0.29 times on the first day on Thursday.

The IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 400.6 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.02 crore shares, totaling Rs 280 crore, and an offer for sale of 44 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 120.6 crore.

The company is a leading manufacturer of plastic houseware products. Swedish furniture giant Ikea is among its major clients.

While most of its business comes from supplying consumerware to other brands, it also sells products directly to consumers under its own label, All Time Branded Products.

The company will use the funds raised from the IPO for a few purposes. A portion will go towards repaying or prepaying some of its existing borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate needs.

ALSO READ

All Time Plastics IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2— Check GMP
Opinion
All Time Plastics IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2— Check GMP
Read More

Subscription Details: Day Three

The All-Time Plastics IPO has been subscribed 1.57 times as of 10:12 a.m. on Monday.

  • Qualified Institutions: 0.38 times or 38%.

  • Non-Institutional Buyers: 1.58 times.

  • Retail Investors: 2.22 times.

  • Employee portion: 4.14 times

IPO GMP 

The grey market premium of All Time Plastics was at Rs 7 as of 9:54 a.m. on InvestorGain website on Aug.11. The GMP price indicated 2.55% listing gain as indicated by the implied listing price of Rs 282.

ALSO READ

All Time Plastics Mobilises Rs 120 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO
Opinion
All Time Plastics Mobilises Rs 120 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT