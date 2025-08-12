How To Check All Time Plastics IPO Allotment Status And What Does GMP Signal Ahead Of Listing?
The IPO investors can check the allotment status on the websites of the NSE, BSE and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies.
The share allotment status for the All Time Plastics IPO is expected to be finalised on August 12. The initial public offering (IPO) of All Time Plastics Ltd. was booked more than 8 times on the third and final day of bidding on August 11.
The mainboard IPO, which opened on August 7, attracted bids for more than 8.79 crore shares against 1.05 crore shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 8.34 times.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 10.15 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 13.47 times, while the retail portion was booked 5.14 times, as per the NSE data.
Investors who participated in the IPO can check the share allotment status on the websites of the NSE, BSE and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies.
Steps To Check All Time Plastics IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Go to the official BSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select 'Equity’ as the issue type.
Choose “All Time Plastics Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the Captcha verification.
Click on the “Search” button to view your allotment status.
Steps To Check IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Select ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’.
Choose “ALLTIME” as the company symbol from the dropdown list.
Enter PAN and Application Number.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the share allotment details.
Steps to Check IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies
Visit the KFinTech IPO allotment page here - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
From the dropdown menu, choose ‘All Time Plastics Ltd.’ as the IPO name.
Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number, or DP ID/client ID.
Enter the details as per your selection.
Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
All Time Plastics IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the All Time Plastics IPO stood at Rs 8.5 as of 7:00 a.m. on August 12. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 283.5 per share at a premium of 2.91% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data from InvestorGain.
What Next For All Time Plastics IPO?
Once the IPO share allotment status is finalised on August 12, the company is expected to initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on August 13.
Shares of All Time Plastics Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 14.
All Time Plastics IPO - Key Details
All Time Plastics IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 400.6 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 1.02 crore shares, worth Rs 280 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 44 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 120.6 crore. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 260 and Rs 275 per share.
The company is a leading manufacturer of plastic houseware products. Swedish furniture giant Ikea is among its major clients.
While most of its business comes from supplying consumerware to other brands, it also sells products directly to consumers under its own label, All Time Branded Products.
The company will use the funds raised from the IPO for a few purposes. A portion will go towards repaying or prepaying some of its existing borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate needs.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.