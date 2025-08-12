How To Check All Time Plastics IPO Allotment Status And What Does GMP Signal Ahead Of Listing?

The share allotment status for the All Time Plastics IPO is expected to be finalised on August 12. The initial public offering (IPO) of All Time Plastics Ltd. was booked more than 8 times on the third and final day of bidding on August 11.

The mainboard IPO, which opened on August 7, attracted bids for more than 8.79 crore shares against 1.05 crore shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 8.34 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 10.15 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 13.47 times, while the retail portion was booked 5.14 times, as per the NSE data.