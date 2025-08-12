How To Check JSW Cement IPO Allotment Status And What Does GMP Signal Ahead Of Listing?

The initial public offering (IPO) of JSW Cement Ltd. closed with a strong subscription on the last day of bidding on Monday, August 11. The mainboard IPO was booked 7.77 times on the third and final day.

The investors across all categories applied for nearly 141 crore shares against around 18.13 crore shares on offer in the JSW Cement IPO subscription, as per the NSE data.

After the successful subscription, investors are waiting for the IPO share allotment status to be finalised by the company. JSW Cement is expected to finalise the IPO allotment status on Tuesday, August 12.

Investors who applied for the JSW Cement IPO can check the share allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies Ltd.