How To Check JSW Cement IPO Allotment Status And What Does GMP Signal Ahead Of Listing?
Investors who applied for the JSW Cement IPO can check the share allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies Ltd.
The initial public offering (IPO) of JSW Cement Ltd. closed with a strong subscription on the last day of bidding on Monday, August 11. The mainboard IPO was booked 7.77 times on the third and final day.
The investors across all categories applied for nearly 141 crore shares against around 18.13 crore shares on offer in the JSW Cement IPO subscription, as per the NSE data.
After the successful subscription, investors are waiting for the IPO share allotment status to be finalised by the company. JSW Cement is expected to finalise the IPO allotment status on Tuesday, August 12.
Steps To Check JSW Cement IPO Allotment Status On NSE
1. Visit the NSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
2. Choose the ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’ from the two options.
3. Pick ‘JSWCement’ from the dropdown list of issue symbols.
4. Enter both your PAN and Application Number.
5. Click on the ‘Submit’ button to see the allotment status.
Steps To Check JSW Cement IPO Allotment Status On BSE:
1. Open the BSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
2. Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.
3. Choose ‘JSW Cement’ from the dropdown menu.
4. Enter details for any of these two options: PAN and application number.
5. Complete the Captcha verification.
6. Hit the ‘Search’ button to view your allotment status.
Steps To Check JSW Cement IPO Allotment Status On KFinTech
1. Visit the IPO Status page on the KFintech website here - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
2. Choose any of the five links.
3. From the IPO dropdown menu, choose 'JSW Cement'.
4. Select the input option as PAN, Application number, or Demat Account.
5. Enter details as per your selection.
6. Enter the captcha and click on ‘Submit’.
JSW Cement IPO Listing Date
After finalising the IPO allotment status, the company is scheduled to initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on August 13.
Shares of JSW Cement Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, August 14.
JSW Cement IPO GMP
The Grey Market Premium for the JSW Cement IPO stood at Rs 4.5 per share at 7:00 a.m. on August 12. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 151.25 per share at a premium of 2.89% over the upper limit of the IPO price. This means that the unlisted shares of the company were trading at Rs 151.25 (Rs 147 + Rs 4.5) on the grey market.
The unlisted shares were trading as high as Rs 160 when the issue opened for subscription on August 7.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data fetched from InvestorGain.com.
About JSW Cement IPO
The IPO size is Rs 3,600 crore, including Rs 1,600 crore via a fresh issue, while existing shareholders, including State Bank of India, will sell shares via an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore. On the upper price band, JSW Cement is valued at Rs 19,564 crore.
The IPO price band was fixed between Rs 139 and Rs 147 per share. The public offer opened for subscription on August 7 and closed on August 11.
It will be the sixth company from billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group to be listed on the stock market. The last one was JSW Infrastructure Ltd., which went public in October 2023.
About JSW Cement And Use Of IPO Proceeds
Incorporated in 2006, JSW Cement Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of green cement. It’s a part of the diversified JSW Group. It operates seven plants across India, including units in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, among others.
Through its IPO, JSW Cement aims to raise funds for a new integrated plant and repay borrowings. A portion of the IPO funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.