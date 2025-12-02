Aequs Garners Rs 414 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Aequs Ltd. has raised Rs 413.9 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). The company allotted 3.33 equity shares at Rs 124 per equity share to 33 anchor investors.

Smallcap World Fund INC got the highest allocation of 12.08% or nearly 40 lakh shares. While ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund got the second highest allotment of 9.66% or close to 32 lakh shares, at the third place there was SBI MNC fund with an allotment of 7.25% or approximately 24 lakh shares.

Ten domestic mutual funds have applied through 18 schemes, the manufacturing company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. They have collectively netted 56.70% of the anchor portion.

SBI MNC fund, HDFC mutual fund, ICICI Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, BlackRock Global Funds, Bank of India Mutual Fund, Steadview Capital, Citigroup, Societe Generale were among the major fund houses in this category.

JM Financial Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited are the book running lead managers to the issue.