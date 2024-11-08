ACME Solar Holdings IPO Subscribed 76% So Far On Final Day, Check GMP

The initial public offering of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. has been subscribed 0.76 times so far on the third and final day of bidding on Friday. It was subscribed 0.39 times, or 39%, on the first day and 70% on the second day of bidding. The grey market premium of ACME Solar Holdings was nil as of 08:24 a.m., implying no gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit InvestorGain.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 8.28 crore equity shares worth up to Rs 2,395 crore. The company also has an offer for sale of 1.74 crore equity shares worth up to Rs 505 crore, with promoter ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt. as the sole seller.

The price band, fixed between Rs 275 and Rs 289 per share, pegs the company's market capitalisation at Rs 17,487 crore at the upper price range.