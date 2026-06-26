IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In Northeast; Heatwave To Continue In East UP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for the Northeast, even as heatwave conditions are set to continue over parts of East Uttar Pradesh, underscoring the stark weather contrast across the country.

According to the latest All India Weather Forecast Bulletin, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the coming days, with heavy to very heavy rain forecast at isolated locations.

The IMD has cautioned that these intense spells could trigger local flooding, waterlogging, landslides in hilly terrain and disruption to road and rail traffic, and has urged state authorities to stay on alert.

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Heavy Rain in Northeastern States

The subdivision-wise warnings show a sustained wet spell, with heavy rain accompanied by strong surface winds flagged from June 25 to June 28 and very heavy rain indicated from June 29 onwards in some northeastern pockets. Residents have been advised to avoid low‑lying areas, keep track of river and stream levels, and follow local disaster management advisories, especially in vulnerable districts. Fishermen and small boat operators have also been cautioned against venturing into rough weather zones along river stretches and nearby foothill regions.

Heatwave in Eastern UP

In sharp contrast, East Uttar Pradesh continues to reel under heatwave to severe heatwave conditions, with maximum temperatures remaining significantly above normal and warm nights adding to discomfort. Recent alerts highlight that districts in eastern UP may see temperatures climbing towards the mid‑40s, driven by clear skies, dry winds and strong radiational heating.

The IMD has advised people in these areas to avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours, stay well‑hydrated, and take extra care of children, the elderly and those working outdoors, such as construction workers and farm labourers.

These simultaneous alerts, heavy rain in the Northeast and persistent heat in East Uttar Pradesh capture the complex phase of the advancing monsoon, where some regions move into a saturated, stormy pattern while others still await meaningful relief. The IMD has asked the public to keep monitoring official bulletins on its Mausam website and mobile app, and to treat colour‑coded warnings (yellow, orange, red) as clear cues to plan travel, outdoor work and daily activities safely

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