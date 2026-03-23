Trump Says Iran Agreed On Giving Up Plans To Develop Nuclear Weapon

US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran has "agreed" to give up plans to develop a nuclear weapon. This, he said, was conveyed by Iranian officials during talks aimed at ending the ongoing war between the two countries.

Trump told reporters that the discussions had already yielded "major points of agreement" and that they were nearing a deal soon.

Trump said that these negotiations had commenced on Sunday and would provide results if they continue forward in a frutiful fashion. He stated the talks were led by the special envoys to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, founder of the Witkoff real estate group, and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and head of Kushner companies.

The US President said that the talks were not conducted with Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei but with someone he called a "respected Iranian figure."

“I don't consider Khamenei's son the leader," Trump said.

Trump stated that Iran had reached out to Washington and agreed to not pursue nuclear weapons in principle.

"They're not going to have a nuclear weapon—that's number one. That's number one, two, and three. They will never have a nuclear weapon — they've agreed to that," Trump said.

He further said that the US wants to remove enriched uranium from Iran.

"If this happens, it's a great start for Iran to build itself back, and it's everything that we want," he said.

Iran has categorically denied engaging in talks with the US, with government officials stating that these talks were not underway and their position on the Strait of Hormuz had not changed.

Nutshell:

There have been no talks With the US so far.

Our position on the Strait of Hormuz has not changed. — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) March 23, 2026

ALSO READ: 'They Called, I Didn't': Trump Says Iran Reached Out For Talks; Tehran Denies

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