Trump, Modi's Trust Unlocks Unlimited Potential Between India, US: Envoy Sergio Gor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday said the personal rapport between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unlocked "unlimited potential" for the India-US relationship, speaking at a gala reception in Hyderabad to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence.

"That dynamic relationship between our two leaders, that trust that exists, unlocks an unlimited potential. I truly believe that these few years will impact the next few decades of the world," Gor said.

Listing out the breadth of bilateral engagement, Gor said the two countries were now aligned across nearly every major sector.

"If you pick any item around the world, India and the United States are already partnered or will be partnered on it. Whether it's space, whether it's ocean, whether it's defence, whether it's pharmaceuticals, whether it's trade, no matter the item, the United States and India are working hand in hand," he said.

The ambassador pointed to defence and trade figures to underline the depth of the partnership.

"When it comes to defence, India conducts more military exercises with the United States than any other country. When it comes to export, India exports more to the United States than anywhere else," Gor said, adding that India topped global rankings this year with $20.5 billion in new investments announced at the SelectUSA Summit.

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"We're open to you. We want to work with you. We want to take this relationship and this partnership to the next level," he said, expressing confidence that the two countries would remain close allies "250 years from now."

The Hyderabad event was part of the broader "Freedom 250" celebrations being held across India to mark the milestone, organised by the US Embassy and consulates.

Gor has been touring Indian cities as part of the commemorations, having earlier addressed similar gatherings in New Delhi and Chennai, where he highlighted growing cooperation in technology, manufacturing, and energy.

The celebrations are scheduled to continue through July 4, 2026, the actual anniversary date of the US Declaration of Independence.

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