Three Indian-Flagged Crude Oil Tankers Secure Safe Passage Through Hormuz Says Port Minister

Three Indian-flagged crude oil tankers, transited through the Strait of Hormuz successfully, according to a statement on Saturday from Sarbananda Sonowal, the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on 'X'.

"The tankers Desh Vaibhav, Desh Vibhor and Sanmar Herald carrying over 8.6 Lakh MT of cargo with 94 Indian crew members have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz today and are en route to India," Sonowal wrote.

He added that the Port Ministry was actively coordinating with all relevant agencies to guarantee the "absolute safety" of India's seafarers and energy lifelines.

This development comes after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz instituted by Iran after the country suspended talks with the US to reach a peace deal after Israel launched strikes at Lebanon.

Israeli air strikes and drone attacks in southern Lebanon killed at least five people on Saturday, according to Lebanese state media.

Iran's joint military command said it has closed the Strait of Hormuz for shipping transit due to what it said was a violation of the ceasefire by Israel, as per the semi-official Tasnim news agency reports cited by Bloomberg.

Iran said that the attacks were in “bad faith” and a “clear breach of its commitments”, according to AP News Agency who cited a statement from Iranian state TV.

ALSO READ: Hormuz Tensions Escalate: Iran Announces Strait Closure Amid Ongoing Peace Talks With US

The statement said, "if the aggression continues, subsequent steps have been planned.”

The closure is Iran's first step in response to Israel's continued attacks in southern Lebanon, the report stated. The Iran delegation has travelled to Switzerland for US talks according to state TV.

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