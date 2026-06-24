This Elderly Gujarat Couple Seeking Euthanasia Because Of Civic Officials. Know Why

An elderly couple from Surat has approached the district administration seeking permission for euthanasia, claiming they have endured years of “unbearable physical, mental, and financial harassment” due to repeated actions by municipal authorities and local political figures.

Shyam Gehlot (73) and his wife Madhuben Gehlot (68), originally from Rajasthan, submitted a formal letter to the Surat District Collector on June 19, 2026, requesting “mercy death” after what they describe as prolonged distress linked to their commercial properties in the city.

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The couple owns 11-12 small shops in the Pandesara area, purchased in 2006, which later came under the jurisdiction of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC). According to their allegations, the shops were first sealed in 2021 without a clear explanation, forcing them into a prolonged legal battle in the Gujarat High Court, Hindustan Times reported.

Following court proceedings and compliance with fire safety requirements, the shops were unsealed in January 2026. However, the couple alleged that on May 30, 2026, municipal officials again sealed 11 of the shops without prior notice, leaving them without their primary source of income. They also claim they were pressured to meet local political representatives to resolve the matter.

The Gehlots further stated that repeated demands for documentation and regulatory hurdles created severe financial hardship. They say the situation worsened their emotional condition, particularly after they lost nine family members in a 2016 road accident, leaving them with no immediate support system.

In response, Surat Municipal Corporation officials have denied any wrongdoing, stating that the actions were part of ongoing regulatory procedures. They added that one shop had been regularised, while documentation for others remained pending under applicable urban development rules, as per HT.

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This latest development follows a profound personal tragedy that reshaped the couple's lives nearly a decade ago. In 2016, the Gehlots lost nine family members in a devastating accident, and the elderly couple has been living by themselves in Surat ever since.

The district administration has acknowledged receipt of the plea and said it will examine the matter and attempt resolution. Euthanasia is not legally permitted in India except in very limited medical circumstances.

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