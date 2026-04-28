This City Recorded India's Highest Temperature Amid Heatwave — And It's Not in Rajasthan

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a significant shift in weather patterns across India over the next week, with widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and hailstorms expected in several regions, giving a huge relief from heatwave.

While northern states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan experienced hot weather conditions, the highest temperature was recorded in Maharashtra's Akola at a blistering 46.9°C on April 26.

Despite rain forecasts in some areas, several regions continue to face extreme heat, though temperatures are likely to fall by 3°C to 5°C in Northwest and East India from Tuesday, bringing a much-needed break from the scorching summer.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are very likely to persist today in parts of Vidarbha, West Rajasthan, Odisha, Gujarat, Rayalaseema, Chhattisgarh, and North Telangana.

However, as the storm systems move in, maximum temperatures across most of these regions are expected to dip significantly by mid-week, marking an end to the current warm spell.

Temperature Across Nation

In Northwest India, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are set to witness light to moderate rainfall and snowfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph through May 3.

The plains, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, are also on alert for scattered rainfall. Residents in Punjab and Haryana should brace for intense thunder squalls with wind speeds potentially hitting 70 kmph on April 28 and 29.

In the Northeast and East India, fairly widespread rainfall is forecast for West Bengal, Sikkim, and the Northeastern states over the next five to seven days. Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh are at risk of "very heavy" rainfall during this period.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms and hailstorms are predicted for Jharkhand, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal.

In South India, the weather department has forecast heavy rainfall for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and South Interior Karnataka toward the end of the month. Parts of Karnataka may also experience isolated hailstorms between April 28 and 30.

Central India, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, will see light to moderate showers, though Chhattisgarh may face severe thunder squalls starting April 29.

Heatwave Warning

The IMD has issued a heatwave warning for today and tomorrow in isolated pockets in many states. High humidity is also expected to persist in coastal Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

In addition to the daytime heat, "warm night" conditions, where temperatures remain significantly above normal after sunset, are expected to prevail tonight in parts of West Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Coastal regions are also facing uncomfortable conditions, with hot and humid weather predicted. In Odisha, these humid conditions are expected to linger until May 1, even as other parts of the country begin to see a dip in maximum temperatures.

Precautions To Take

Prolonged exposure to the sun or heavy physical labor in these temperatures could lead to severe symptoms, posing a high health concern especially to infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases.

To stay safe, the public is urged to avoid direct heat exposure and stay hydrated by drinking sufficient water. Experts recommend using Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) and traditional homemade drinks such as lassi, lemon water, and buttermilk to maintain hydration levels during this period of extreme weather.

In light of the turbulent weather forecast, the IMD has issued a specific warning for the fishing community. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Bay of Bengal along and off the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal, as well as the adjoining Bangladesh coast, until May 2.

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