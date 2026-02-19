Technical Outage Disrupts Flight Operations At Delhi, Mumbai And Other Airports

Airlines across India such IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India Express and Akasa Air experienced an outage with regards to their check-in systems, leading to disruptions for the passengers attempting to check in, which lasted for a span of 40 minutes on Thursday, according to reports.

Airports in Delhi and Mumbai weathered the outage, which lasted from 6:45 a.m. to 7:28 a.m., stemming from a glitch in the global airline reservation system Navitaire, which all the airlines enlisted for their check-in operations.

The system aids airlines in handling bookings, reservations, check-in services, and departure management functions. When systems such as these experience outages, customers are unable to process their check-ins at kiosks and counters, which results in delays.

The systems were restored in the time frame of about a half hour and operations transitioned to normalcy. No major flight disruptions were noted in spite of the minor flight delays. Sources cited by NDTV stated that the outage affected carriers in the Asia-Pacific region first before spreading to select airlines in Europe.

The airlines have not provided any official statements as of the time of reporting.

Despite the situation being resolved airlines, such as IndiGo, are still fielding complaints from passengers regarding their flight delays, from airports across Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and more.

Dear @IndiGo6E can we know the reason why flight no 6E6103 from CCU to DIB has been delayed. Passengers, including senior citizens, are sitting inside the flight for more than 1.30 hrs and no communication at all. @DGCAIndia @AAI_Official — Rishu Kalantri (@kalantri_rishu) February 19, 2026

@IndiGo6E



My flight is getting delayed and as per Hubli staff will not be able to catch connecting flight to Hyderabad to Bubneswar so please make some urgent and necessary arrangement from Hyderabad to Bhubneswar today itself



I have to attend function

6E 7416 DOJ 19/2/2026 — Sameer Agnihotri (@joshjunoonjeet) February 19, 2026

@IndiGo6E

Flight 6E 5385

Mumbai to Gwalior



Original time of departure 11:40 am

Current time 12:36, still the flight is on the runway and we havnt taken off.



Such a long delay?



Arrival time is 13:40 pm, hope it lands on time

This is not cool — Chef Mohit Chotrani (@HungryBawarchi) February 19, 2026

