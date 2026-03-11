Supreme Court Blacklists NCERT Textbook Panelists Over 'Judicial Corruption' Chapter For Class 8

The Supreme Court has raised significant alarm regarding the revision of a segment addressing judicial corruption in an 8th grade NCERT Social Science textbook. In a noteworthy edict, the court ordered the Centre, state governments, and publicly financed institutions to dissociate from those who played a role in crafting the contentious material.

This instruction particularly targets Professor Michel Danino, who led the NCERT social science curriculum committee, along with two co-members. The court stated that these individuals should be removed from any involvement in curriculum design or textbook fabrication that is financed by public funds.

CJI directs all government entities to exclude the social science committee

A panel presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant directed the Union government, all states, and any entities receiving government financing, whether entirely or partially, to exclude the individuals involved from any education-related initiatives.

This ruling pertains to a subsection titled ‘Corruption in the Judiciary', found in Part 2 of the Class 8 NCERT Social Science textbook. The court asserted that the specialists engaged in crafting the material should cease their involvement in the creation or completion of educational resources intended for learners.

Furthermore, the court stated that the implicated individuals should not be assigned positions in organizations where they could receive compensation derived from taxpayer money.

Bench underscores about textbooks are vital for learners

Throughout the proceedings, the panel questioned the depiction of the judiciary in the chapter intended for school children.

“At the outset we have no reason to doubt that professor Michel Danino along with Ms Diwakar and Mr Alok Prasanna Kumar either does not reasonable knowledge about Indian judiciary or they deliberately knowingly misrepresented the facts in order to project a negative image of Indian judiciary before students of Class 8 who are at an impressionable age," the Court remarked.

"There is no reason as to why such persons be associated in any manner with preparation of curriculum or finalisation of text book for the next generation. We direct union, all states, all institutions recieving state funds, to disassociate them from rendering any service which would mean payment to them from public funds.”

The bench underscored that school textbooks are vital in forming the comprehension of young learners and must, therefore, convey information in a responsible and precise manner.

