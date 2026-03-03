Shipping Ministry Monitors Persian Gulf Situation; Steps Up Safety Measures For Indian Seafarers

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) is closely tracking the maritime security situation in the Persian Gulf amid rising risks in the region. The government has strengthened precautionary measures to safeguard Indian-flagged vessels and Indian seafarers.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a review meeting on Tuesday to assess the security environment and its impact on Indian maritime assets. The Director General of Shipping briefed the minister on the current status of Indian ships and crew in the affected areas.

"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation and have activated all necessary precautionary, monitoring and coordination mechanisms to ensure the safety and welfare of our seafarers and the security of our maritime assets," Sonowal said after the meeting. He added that India remains in touch with national and international agencies and is prepared to respond swiftly to any developments.

Enhanced Monitoring and Safety Measures

The Directorate General of Shipping has activated heightened monitoring across the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and nearby waters in response to reported threats, including missile and drone activity and electronic interference.

Key actions include:

Real-time tracking of Indian-flagged vessels with increased reporting frequency

24x7 monitoring through the MMDAC DGComm Centre

Mandatory reporting protocols for vessels, owners and managers

The ministry is coordinating closely with the Indian Navy, Ministry of External Affairs, IFC-IOR, MRCC, and Indian missions abroad.

Shipping companies and RPSLs have been advised to stay cautious when deploying crew and to maintain communication with seafarers and families.

Quick Response Team Activated

A dedicated Quick Response Team has been set up to handle emerging situations and provide prompt assistance to seafarers. Helpline numbers have also been activated and shared with families.

Stakeholders have been urged to undertake voyage-specific risk assessments, maintain heightened vigilance and report any suspicious activity.

Reaffirming the government's commitment, Sonowal said the ministry is ready to extend all operational, diplomatic and humanitarian support necessary to safeguard Indian vessels and seafarers.

