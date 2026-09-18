Schools Cannot Punish Boys, Gender Non-Conforming Students For Long Hair, Kerala Panel Says

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has said schools cannot punish, harass or discriminate against students simply for keeping their hair long, recommending that children should have greater freedom over their appearance.

In an official order, Commission member P Shajesh Bhaskar said boys, girls and children who have not affirmed their gender identity should be allowed to grow and maintain their hair according to their preference. Such students should also have the right to choose their preferred dress code, the Commission said.

The panel specifically recommended that schools should not mentally harass students, remove them from classrooms, discriminate against them or impose disciplinary action because of the length of their hair.

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However, the Commission said students with long hair must maintain it cleanly and safely. Hair should not obstruct their eyes or face, while students should tie or secure long hair during laboratory work, sports and practical classes where required for safety. It also advised against using chemicals or colours on hair that could harm students' health.

The Commission linked the issue to gender equality and non-discrimination in education. It observed that despite claims of gender-neutral practices in Kerala schools, restrictions affecting boys and children who do not identify with a particular gender continue to exist.

The order referred to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and Articles 14, 15, 21 and 21A of the Indian Constitution, covering equality, non-discrimination, dignity and the right to education.

The Commission's order followed two petitions considered together. According to media reports, one was filed by writer Indu Menon over restrictions on boys and gender-non-conforming children, including rules on hair length. The other was filed by a school principal seeking guidance after a Class 11 boy repeatedly refused to cut his hair.

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Menon said her campaign on the issue began in 2014 after school authorities asked her young son to cut his hair. She said repeated representations to authorities did not resolve the broader issue.

The Commission noted that neither the State Education Department nor CBSE had specific guidelines on hair length. It has recommended that both frame appropriate guidelines after examining the issue and hearing children's views.

The authorities have been asked to submit an action-taken report within 45 days of receiving the order.

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