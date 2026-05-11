SC Flags 'Alarming' Bail Backlog In Allahabad, Patna HCs, Issues Nationwide Directions

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a comprehensive set of directions to high courts across the country mandating faster disposal of bail applications, NDTV reported.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing the matter in Sunny Chouhan v State of Punjab case, in which the court had earlier sought details from high courts regarding pending bail applications.

Referring to the Allahabad High Court, the bench noted "pendency is too large" despite judges dealing with "hundreds of cases in a day." It flagged that bail matters in Patna High Court were "sometimes adjourned for months," and noted that pending bail applications in the Madhya Pradesh High Court had crossed 63,000, which it termed an "alarming situation."

What The Supreme Court Has Directed

The apex court's directions cover every stage of the bail process:

- Bail applications must be listed on 'a weekly or fortnightly basis' through an automatic software-based mechanism, with automatic relisting for matters not taken up

- Fresh bail pleas to be listed on alternate days or within a week of filing

- Status reports must be filed mandatorily before the first hearing, and must be uploaded through digital portals

- Counsel required to serve a copy of the bail plea on the Advocate General's office before the first date

- High Courts must fix an outer timeline for disposal of bail cases

- The practice of issuing notice at the admission stage is to be dispensed with

On adjournments, the bench was unequivocal, stressing that high courts must discourage casual adjournments by government counsel, reminding them of the courts' "solemn duty towards fundamental rights."

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'Victim has right to be heard at every stage'

The bench emphasised the "victim has the right to be heard at every stage, including bail application of accused," and directed that investigating officers in victim-centric cases must ensure victims can participate in proceedings and access legal aid counsel.

The court also flagged delays caused by non-availability of forensic reports in NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act cases, and requested high court chief justices to engage with state governments to ensure FSL reports are furnished within a reasonable time.

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Clarifying its observations should not be construed as criticism of any high court, the bench said the directions were intended to strengthen systemic efficiency.

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