Renaming Kerala, Power Sector Reforms To Projects Worth Rs 12,236 Crore — Eight Key Decisions By Union Cabinet

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved and announced eight key decisions including renaming Kerala to Keralam, three rail projects, an airport terminal at Srinagar, expansion of Ahmedabad Metro and Power sector reforms.

The Cabinet has approved a long‑pending proposal to officially change the name of Kerala to Keralam. The proposal was approved after repeated resolutions from the Kerala Legislative Assembly urging the Centre to formalise the traditional Malayalam name.

Union I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his briefing on Tuesday also announced three major multitracking projects covering eight districts across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. The first one was for doubling of Gondia-Jabalpur rail line and for this the government has allocated Rs 5,236 crore. The second one was for the 3rd and 4th line in Kiul, Punarakh with an allocation of Rs 2,668 crore.

The government also approved the 3rd and 4th line of Chandil, Gamharia. This project is estimated to cost Rs 1,168 crore.

The new integrated airport terminal at Srinagar will cost Rs 1,667 crore. In addition to these projects, the government has allocated Rs 1,067 crore for the extension of Phase 2B of Ahmedabad Metro. The line will be from GIFT City to Shahpur, and will be 3.33 kilometers long and include three elevated stations. The project is scheduled to be completed in approximately four years.

The cabinet has also approved the enhanced delegation to PowerGrid from the extant guidelines on delegation of powers to Maharatna CPSEs for increasing equity investment threshold from Rs 5000 crore per subsidiary to Rs 7500 crore per subsidiary. The approval will enable PowerGrid to expand its investment in its core business and support the evacuation of renewable energy capacity.

The Union Cabinet has approved Minimum Support Prices (MSP) of Raw Jute for Marketing season 2026-27. The government has allocated Rs 430 crore.

