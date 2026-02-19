Ramadan 2026: Check Iftar Timings In Lucknow, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Patna, Chennai And Other Cities

The holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan marks a time of fasting, reflection and piety. The crescent moon, which marks the start of the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, was sighted in parts of India on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

The Chairman of the Islamic Centre of India in Lucknow, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, said, "It is being announced from Markazi Chand Committee, Farangi Mahal, Lucknow, that the moon was spotted in different parts of the country on February 18. After confirmation, it is being announced that the first Roza will be observed on February 19, and Taraweeh will start from today, I congratulate everyone."

Ramadan started in India from Thursday, Feb. 19. Alongside India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were among the countries in the Indian subcontinent where attempts were made to spot the Ramadan crescent.

While the moon was already visible in Saudi Arabia and parts of the Middle East on Tuesday, it appeared a day later in India and its neighbouring nations.

Practicing Muslims fast from dawn to dusk during Ramadan. The month depends on the lunar cycle and lasts for 29 or 30 days. Special prayers called Taraweeh will be held during the evenings.

Ramadan will end with the observance of Eid al-Fitr, one of the major festivals in Islam. Depending on the sighting of the moon, Eid will be celebrated either on March 20 or March 21.

Ramadan 2026 City-Wise Iftar And Sehri Timings

Sehri is the pre-dawn meal, and Iftar is the evening meal that people consume after sunset. Muslims who fast during Ramadan refrain from eating and drinking, including water, throughout the day. Sehri and Iftar are vital for maintaining the daily fasts. Timings may differ by a few minutes daily.

Delhi – Sehri: 05:39 AM | Iftar: 06:13 PM

Mumbai – Sehri: 05:45 AM | Iftar: 06:40 PM

Kolkata – Sehri: 04:51 AM | Iftar: 05:35 PM

Chennai – Sehri: 05:18 AM | Iftar: 06:16 PM

Bengaluru – Sehri: 05:29 AM | Iftar: 06:26 PM

Hyderabad – Sehri: 05:28 AM | Iftar: 06:28 PM

Lucknow – Sehri: 05:24 AM | Iftar: 06:00 PM

Pune – Sehri: 05:47 AM | Iftar: 06:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar timings vary from city to city. People observing a fast should follow the timings specific to their location.

Why Is Ramadan Important?

Ramadan is a time of immense religious and spiritual importance for Muslims across the globe. It signifies the period when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

Throughout Ramadan, believers engage in recitation of the Quran, increased prayers and acts of kindness.

Fasting during the holy month is one of the five pillars of Islam. Sehri and Iftar have a big role in bringing families and communities together.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.