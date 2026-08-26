Railway Crackdown: Expired Packets Of Haldiram Poha, Upma Seized From Rajdhani Base Kitchen

A surprise inspection at a base kitchen supplying the Swarn Jayanti Rajdhani Express found 1,383 packets of expired food, prompting a fine and renewed scrutiny of catering standards* A special railway vigilance team seized a large quantity of expired packaged food items from a base kitchen supplying meals to passengers travelling on the Swarn Jayanti Rajdhani Express, the Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway stated. The inspection was carried out without prior notice as part of the division's zero-tolerance policy on violations involving food quality, hygiene and passenger safety, according to the railway administration. The surprise check was conducted by the Railway Food Vigilance Force (RFVF), a special team constituted by Ahmedabad Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ved Prakash.

Officials found several food products that had crossed their expiry dates and were allegedly intended for serving to passengers. The seized stock included 369 packets of Haldiram Poha, 984 packets of Haldiram Upma, 24 packets of Haldiram Chhole Masala and six packets of Fortune Sooji, according to the DRM's post on X — taking the total seizure to 1,383 packets of expired food from the base kitchen.

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The railway administration said the matter was treated seriously, and a fine of Rs 10 lakh was imposed on the food service provider for violating prescribed rules. The action is part of a wider push by railway authorities to tighten checks on food quality and safety at kitchens preparing meals for long-distance trains. The Ahmedabad Division said passenger convenience and safety remain its top priorities, with surprise inspections and enforcement forming part of its compliance efforts, and reiterated that strict action would follow against any provider found violating food safety norms.

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