Raghav Chadha Net Worth: Assets, Cars And Lifestyle Under Spotlight After Quitting AAP For BJP

On the day Raghav Chadha made the biggest political move of his career — walking out of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join the BJP — another detail about him is drawing attention: his financial profile, which, based on publicly available election affidavits, is strikingly modest for a man who has been one of India's most visible political faces for over a decade.

What The Affidavit Says

In 2019, when Chadha contested the Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi, he declared movable assets of just over Rs 16 lakh, no immovable assets, and a reported annual income of Rs 2.19 lakh.

By 2020, after winning the Delhi assembly election from Rajinder Nagar, his declared net worth rose to around Rs 19.97 lakh, still without any immovable property.

ALSO READ | From AAP's Blue-Eyed Boy To BJP: The Rise And Fall Of Raghav Chadha's Journey With Arvind Kejriwal

According to his 2022 election affidavit filed at the time of his Rajya Sabha entry, he declared movable assets worth around Rs 37 lakh.

The affidavit also listed a Maruti Swift Dzire car, valued at roughly Rs 1.32 lakh. Notably, he did not report any immovable assets at the time, making his financial profile relatively modest compared to many contemporaries in national politics.

Estimated Net Worth In 2026

Chadha's total net worth is estimated at around Rs 50 lakh, based on publicly reported figures. His assets are said to include a residential property valued at approximately Rs 36 lakh, gold holdings worth Rs 4.94 lakh, and financial investments including stocks, mutual funds and bonds.

As a Rajya Sabha MP, he receives a salary of Rs30,000 per month, with total monthly remuneration including allowances exceeding Rs1 lakh.

Today, exercising the provisions of the Constitution of India, more than two-thirds of the AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha have merged with the BJP.



Seven MPs have signed the document, which was submitted to the Hon'ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.



I, along with two other MPs,… — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 24, 2026

The Parineeti Contrast

The contrast with his wife, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, whom he married in September 2023 is sharp.

Based on publicly reported figures, the combined net worth of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra is estimated at around Rs 74.5 crore — with the bulk of that wealth coming from Parineeti's side.

The Bigger Picture

Broader estimates, however, place Chadha's net worth at around Rs 30-35 crore as of 2024, accounting for assets and investments not captured in official affidavits — a figure significantly higher than declared disclosures but still below what his public stature might suggest.

ALSO READ | Raghav Chadha Quits AAP Days After Rajya Sabha Demotion, Joins BJP

No luxury vehicles, no declared business interests, and no brand endorsements feature in any public record.

All figures are based on publicly available election affidavits and reported estimates. Actual net worth may differ.

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