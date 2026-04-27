Modi Set To Unveil Development Projects Worth Rs 4,000 Crore In Sikkim Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to in Sikkim on April 27 and April 28 to participate in the concluding of the state's 50th Statehood Year festivities and to unveil, dedicate, and lay the foundation for numerous development initiatives amounting to over Rs 4,000 crore.

The PM is expected to reach Gangtok by around 3 pm on April 27. On the morning of April 28, he will tour the Orchidarium in Gangtok, where the state-of-the-art 'Swarnajayanti Maitri Manjari Park' has been established to highlight the region's abundant biodiversity and floral heritage.

Subsequently, he will take part in the closing ceremony for the 50th statehood celebration at the Paljor Stadium in Gangtok and address a public assembly. During this event, he will inaugurate and lay the foundations for projects exceeding Rs 4,000 crore across various sectors, including infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, energy, urban growth, environment, tourism, and farming.

The PM will also lay the groundwork for a 100-bed Ayurveda hospital at Yangang in the Namchi district. Additionally, he will open a 30-bed Integrated Sowa-Rigpa (traditional Tibetan medicine) hospital at NIT Deorali.

The prime minister is set to unveil the permanent campus of Sikkim University, the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Centre of Excellence facility, the Helen Lepcha Medical College, and the Dantem Professional College. Additionally, he will inaugurate model residential schools, a new degree institution, and monastic hostels combined with classrooms and initiate IT-enabled learning infrastructure across 160 schools.

Modi will lay the groundwork for two double-lane steel-arch bridges over the Teesta River and unveil the expansion and reinforcement of the roadway connecting Birbhang to Namchi. In the energy domain, he will unveil the enhancement of transmission and distribution systems in Gangtok.

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To promote ecological preservation, he is set to launch the renovation of the wastewater system in Singtam and the Rani Chhu River Pollution Mitigation Initiative in Gangtok. In the realm of tourism, he will unveil the revitalisation of the Ridge Precinct and eco-tourism amenities in Soreng, as well as pilgrimage infrastructure and accommodation for travellers related to the Kailash-Manasarovar route.

Modi will also initiate the Sikkim IFFCO Processing Facility, anticipated to enhance agro-processing and farmer livelihoods, along with the opening of an indoor cricket complex in Pakyong district.

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