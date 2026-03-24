'Not A Stunt': Lawyer Defends Bengaluru Lamborghini Driver After Viral Drift Video

The viral Lamborghini incident in Bengaluru was “not a stunt but an accidental skid caused by newly pawed road,” the lawyer of car owner Ricky Rai has claimed, while also denying that his client was driving the car at the time.

In a statement shared on social media on Tuesday, Rai's advocate, Narayanaswamy, said the incident has been misinterpreted. He claimed that the car briefly lost control due to newly paved slippery road, leading to a skid, and was not being driven to perform stunts.

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“The incident was not a stunt but an accidental skid due to bad road conditions. The driver briefly lost control and then used his ‘talent' to regain control of the vehicle,” the lawyer said.

“Many claimed Ricky Rai was driving, but that is wrong; he wasn't driving; the driver was. I request you all not to say Ricky was driving. I won't deny he was in the car, but this was not done intentionally," he added.

Bengaluru Lamborghini Drift Row.

Car owner Ricky Rai's advocate claims the incident was not a stunt but an accidental skid due to poor road conditions & that the driver briefly lost control, used his "Talent" to regain control of the super car. pic.twitter.com/X2wwYplNtC — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) March 24, 2026

The clarification came after a video showed a Lamborghini Huracan making sharp turns on Bengaluru's MG Road late at night, sparking outrage and prompting action by traffic police. The vehicle was later seized and a case registered for rash and negligent driving.

According to the police, the car is registered in the name of Ricky Rai, son of late underworld figure Muthappa Rai. He was issued a notice as part of the investigation. However, officials have said that the identity of the driver is yet to be confirmed.

The claim contrasts with the viral video, which shows the high-end car moving in circles at the junction during early morning hours, when traffic was low. The visuals led many to believe it was a deliberate stunt, raising concerns about public safety.

Police have maintained that they are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to determine exactly what happened and who was driving the vehicle at the time. An FIR has been registered, and further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

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Ricky Rai's father Muthappa Rai was a controversial figure who was once associated with the underworld in Karnataka and other parts of the country before later reinventing himself as a businessman and social figure.

Ricky had survived a shooting incident in Bidadi in 2023.

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