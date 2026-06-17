NEET UG 2026: Hearing On Re-Test Challenge Pleas Deferred By Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned to July the hearing of a plea challenging the National Testing Agency's (NTA) decision to scrap and re-conduct NEET-UG 2026 for nearly 22 lakh candidates.

The matter, which seeks an interim stay on the nationwide re-test slated for June 21, was listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana.

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However, the court declined to take up the petition and directed that it be placed before a bench headed by Justice PS Narasimha, which is currently hearing several matters concerning the NEET exam.

Justice Narasimha's bench is expected to resume hearing cases after the Supreme Court's regular sittings recommence on July 13.

The petition has been filed by former Assistant Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Mangala Kohli, who challenged the NTA's decision to cancel the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 conducted on May 3 and order a fresh examination across the country following allegations of a paper leak and examination malpractice.

The petition argues that a blanket cancellation of the examination unfairly penalises lakhs of genuine candidates who had no role in the alleged irregularities.

“The Petitioner submits that while allegations concerning paper leaks and examination malpractice are serious and require strict investigation and exemplary action against every person involved, the constitutional rights and legitimate interests of lakhs of bona fide candidates cannot be sacrificed owing to institutional and administrative failures attributable to the examination conducting authority itself”, the plea states.

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According to the petition, the alleged malpractice appeared limited to identified individuals, examination centres and organised networks rather than the entire examination process.

It contends that the decision to hold a nationwide re-test is arbitrary, excessive and disproportionate, violating Articles 14, 19(1)(g) and 21 of the Constitution.

The plea also seeks structural reforms in national-level examinations, including encrypted digital question delivery, biometric authentication, AI-assisted monitoring, computer-based testing infrastructure and the constitution of an independent expert committee to examine deficiencies within the NTA.

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