NDTV Tops Reuters Institute's India News Reach Rankings For Sixth Consecutive Year

NDTV has emerged as India's most widely reached news brand across both television and digital platforms, according to the latest Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2026, extending its leadership position for the sixth consecutive year.

The report shows NDTV leading weekly news reach in both offline and online categories among surveyed news consumers in India. In television, radio and print combined, NDTV recorded a weekly reach of 33%, ahead of BBC News at 28% and The Times of India at 27%. On the digital side, NDTV Online topped the rankings with a weekly reach of 29%, followed by BBC News Online at 26% and India.com at 24%.

The findings underscore NDTV's continued strength across platforms at a time when news consumption habits are rapidly evolving. According to the report, 47% of respondents said they share news via social media, messaging platforms or email, while online news consumption remains significantly higher than traditional media channels.

Photo Credit: Reuters Institute's India News Reach Rankings

The Reuters Institute study also highlighted a broader shift in how Indians access information. Around 80% of respondents reported using online sources for news, compared with 44% for television and 35% for print. Social media continues to play a growing role, with 54% of respondents using social platforms as a source of news.

Beyond reach, NDTV also ranked among the country's most trusted news brands. In the report's brand trust survey, 62% of respondents said they trusted NDTV, placing it alongside some of India's most recognised news organisations.

Despite industry-wide challenges of shifting audience preferences, platform fragmentation and rising news avoidance, NDTV maintained its lead across both broadcast and digital platforms. The rankings suggest that while audiences are increasingly consuming news across multiple screens and formats, established brands continue to command significant reach.

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