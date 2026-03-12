Farooq Abdullah Miraculously Escapes Gunshot In Jammu; Accused Arrested

National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah had a miraculous escape when a gunman opened fire on him after coming from behind while Abdullah was leaving a marriage function in Jammu on Wednesday night, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Nasir Aslam Wani, were accompanying Abdullah when the incident occurred.

The accused has been identified as 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal, son of Ajit Singh, and a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu, who told police that he was waiting for an opportunity to target Abdullah for the last 20 years.

Thanking Allah for saving the life of his father, Omar Abdullah said, “The details are sketchy at the moment, but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within a point-blank range and discharge a shot.”

Police said an attempt was made on the life of Abdullah when he was attending a marriage ceremony at the Royal Park in Greater Kailash, Jammu.

“The security deployed with the protectee immediately swung into action, thwarted the attempt and took the accused into custody, who was later identified as Kamal Singh,” police said in a statement.

It added that the pistol used in the crime has been seized from the accused's possession.

“Further investigation is underway,” police said.

A CCTV camera footage showed the gunman approaching Abdullah from behind and firing a shot at him from very close range.

The accused, who was overpowered by two officers of the security wing of the J-K Police, an inspector and a sub-inspector, was found in an inebriated state, officials said.

Abdullah and Choudhary had come to greet party leader BS Chouhan for the marriage of his daughter. They were at the wedding venue for more than an hour, the officials said.

“There has been a firing incident using a licensed weapon at a marriage party where ex-CM Farooq Abdullah was also present. The accused has been arrested, and a detailed investigation is going on. There is no terror angle,” SP (City South) Ajay Sharma said in a post on X.

In his post on X, Omar Abdullah said, “Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment, but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point-blank range and discharge a shot.

“It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot and ensured that the assassination attempt failed. There are more questions than answers at the moment, including but not limited to how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG-protected former CM.”

Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary expressed concern over the incident and told reporters that they should ask the security forces and police how such a major lapse happened.

“It is a very serious security lapse. When the former chief minister, deputy chief minister and advisor are present at a function, and a person can enter inside with a gun, you can imagine what the security arrangements were like,” he said.

Rakesh Singh, an eyewitness, said the incident occurred when Abdullah and other prominent guests were leaving the wedding venue.

“Abdullah had dinner with the guests. He was moving out of the venue when the gunman opened fire, but luckily, he was not hurt. The accused claimed to be the chairman of some hitherto unknown ‘Jagran Manch' and was intoxicated,” he said.

Chief minister's advisor Wani thanked the almighty for saving the life of Abdullah and said, “The situation could have turned serious if the gunman was not overpowered on time.”

He also said it is premature to draw any conclusion, adding, “Police are investigating the matter to unravel the truth.”

The officials said the accused told the interrogators that he had wanted to kill Abdullah for the last 20 years.

“Today I got an opportunity, but he was lucky to survive,” he said.

The accused said he lived on rent from several shops, which he rented out.

