Mumbai Metro Aqua Line Launches Passport & Stamp Trail At Rs 250: Check 10 Stations

Mumbai Metro is set to introduce a special Aqua Line passport that allows passengers to collect stamps from 10 stations across the city. The limited-edition collectible will go on sale on Friday, October 16, at a special anniversary price of Rs 250.
The commemorative passport and stamp trail will be available from 11 am, with buyers required to make payments through digital modes only, according to the announcement.
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Which Mumbai Metro Stations Will Offer The Passport?
The initiative aims to encourage commuters and visitors to explore Mumbai through the Aqua Line, with stamp collection points set up at 10 metro stations across the city.
The participating stations are:
- Cuffe Parade
- Churchgate
- Hutatma Chowk
- CSMT Metro
- Worli
- Siddhivinayak
- Dharavi
- Bandra Kurla Complex
- CSMIA-T2
- Marol Naka
Passengers can collect stamps as they travel through these stations, turning their journeys into a city-wide exploration of the Aqua Line network. The initiative combines everyday metro travel with a collectible souvenir, offering commuters and visitors a different way to engage with Mumbai's public transport system.
✨ MUMBAI, THE WAIT IS FINALLY OVER! 🚇💙 Your Aqua Line Passport & Stamp Trail adventure begins TOMORROW! 🎉 🗓️ From tomorrow, 11:00 AM onwards 🎟️ Special anniversary price: ₹250/- (Digital Payment Only) 📍 Available at 10 Aqua Line stations: Cuffe Parade, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, CSMT Metro, Worli, Siddhivinayak, Dharavi, Bandra Kurla Complex, CSMIA-T2 and Marol Naka. Explore Mumbai, collect stamps, and make every Aqua Line journey memorable! 💙 10 stations. 10 stamps. One unforgettable journey. 🚇✨ Tag your fellow explorers and get ready! Please Note: ▪️ Limited-edition collectible, available on a first-come, first-served basis. ॲक्वा लाईन पासपोर्ट आणि स्टॅम्प ट्रेल उद्यापासून उपलब्ध! 🎉 🕚 उद्या सकाळी ११ वाजल्यापासून 🎟️ वर्धापनदिनानिमित्त विशेष सवलतीच्या दरात, फक्त ₹२५०/- (केवळ डिजिटल पेमेंट) मध्ये! 📍 ॲक्वा लाईनवरील १० निवडक स्थानकांवर: कफ परेड, चर्चगेट, हुतात्मा चौक, CSMT मेट्रो, वरळी, सिद्धिविनायक, धारावी, वांद्रे-कुर्ला कॉम्प्लेक्स, CSMIA-T2 आणि मरोळ नाका. १० स्थानके. १० स्टॅम्प. अविस्मरणीय प्रवास! 💙 सूचना: ▪️ ही मर्यादित आवृत्ती असून, प्रथम येणाऱ्यास प्रथम प्राधान्य या तत्त्वावर उपलब्ध असेल. #AquaLine #MumbaiMetro #AquaLinePassport #StampTrail #AnniversarySpecial #ExploreMumbai #MMRC— MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 15, 2026
Mumbai Metro Aqua Line Passport: Price And Availability
The passport is priced at Rs 250 under a special anniversary offer. The announcement describes it as a limited-edition collectible, with distribution on a first-come, first-served basis. However, it does not specify the total number of passports available or whether additional stock will be made available after the initial supply runs out.
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Interested passengers can visit any of the 10 designated stations from 11 am on Friday to obtain the passport, subject to availability. Payments will be accepted digitally only.
With 10 stations and 10 stamps, the Aqua Line Passport & Stamp Trail offers passengers an opportunity to explore different parts of Mumbai while collecting a limited-edition memento of their metro journeys.
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