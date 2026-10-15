Mumbai Metro Aqua Line Launches Passport & Stamp Trail At Rs 250: Check 10 Stations

Mumbai Metro is set to introduce a special Aqua Line passport that allows passengers to collect stamps from 10 stations across the city. The limited-edition collectible will go on sale on Friday, October 16, at a special anniversary price of Rs 250.

The commemorative passport and stamp trail will be available from 11 am, with buyers required to make payments through digital modes only, according to the announcement.

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Which Mumbai Metro Stations Will Offer The Passport?

The initiative aims to encourage commuters and visitors to explore Mumbai through the Aqua Line, with stamp collection points set up at 10 metro stations across the city.

The participating stations are:

Cuffe Parade Churchgate Hutatma Chowk CSMT Metro Worli Siddhivinayak Dharavi Bandra Kurla Complex CSMIA-T2 Marol Naka

Passengers can collect stamps as they travel through these stations, turning their journeys into a city-wide exploration of the Aqua Line network. The initiative combines everyday metro travel with a collectible souvenir, offering commuters and visitors a different way to engage with Mumbai's public transport system.

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line Passport: Price And Availability

The passport is priced at Rs 250 under a special anniversary offer. The announcement describes it as a limited-edition collectible, with distribution on a first-come, first-served basis. However, it does not specify the total number of passports available or whether additional stock will be made available after the initial supply runs out.

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Interested passengers can visit any of the 10 designated stations from 11 am on Friday to obtain the passport, subject to availability. Payments will be accepted digitally only.

With 10 stations and 10 stamps, the Aqua Line Passport & Stamp Trail offers passengers an opportunity to explore different parts of Mumbai while collecting a limited-edition memento of their metro journeys.

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