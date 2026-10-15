Mumbai To Get Rains Tomorrow? IMD Issues Alert For Hot Conditions, Thundershowers; Full Forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a change in Mumbai's weather, with hot and humid conditions expected to persist before rain and thundershowers become likely over the weekend.

The IMD's Mumbai-Colaba seven day forecast on Thursday predicts mainly clear skies on Friday, with a minimum temperature of 26 degree celsius and a maximum of 36 degree celsius. The forecast indicates that one or two spells of rain or thundershowers could occur from Saturday.

The IMD's district-wise forecast also warns of hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets of Mumbai on Friday, followed by the possibility of rain and thundershowers over the subsequent days.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert; Water-Logging Reported; Check Full Forecast

According to IMD's Mumbai-Colaba forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 35 degree celsius on Saturday, while the minimum is likely to be around 27 degree celsius. The city is forecast to experience partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

For Sunday, the IMD has forecast similar conditions, with temperatures likely to range between 27 degree celsius and 34 degree celsius. The forecast indicates that rain or thundershowers could continue on Monday, October 19, with the maximum temperature expected to remain around 34 degree celsius.

The forecast suggests a gradual decline in daytime temperatures over the weekend. However, rainfall may vary across locations, and the prediction does not mean that all parts of Mumbai will receive rain.

The forecast for possible weekend showers comes as Mumbai continues to experience unusually high temperatures for October. IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degree celsius on October 13, making it the city's second hottest October day in 11 years.

The IMD's district-wise forecast also indicates the possibility of rain and thundershowers in neighbouring districts.

For Raigad, the forecast mentions thunderstorms, lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places on Saturday. Similar thunderstorm activity and gusty winds are forecast at isolated locations in Ratnagiri.

Thane is also expected to experience hot and humid conditions before the possibility of rain or thundershowers over the weekend, according to the IMD's district-wise bulletin.

Residents are advised to follow official IMD updates as weather conditions may change. The latest forecast indicates that Friday is likely to remain hot, while the possibility of rain increases from Saturday.

ALSO READ: Record El Nino Now Threatens Winter Crop As India Sees Worst Monsoon In Over A Decade

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.