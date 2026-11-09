Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Makes Urgent Appeal After Series Of Fire Incidents On Diwali Night | Watch

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Monday urged residents to follow the High Court's rules on firecrackers and avoid bursting them on public roads, a week after she backed the removal of actor Dia Mirza's anti-firecracker video from the civic body's social media accounts. In a post on X, Tawde appealed to citizens to prevent accidents during Diwali and cooperate with the authorities.

"As Mumbai's First Citizen, I warmly appeal to you to ensure that no accidents mar the joy of Diwali," she wrote.

She asked residents to observe the court's rules while bursting firecrackers, adding: “A little caution on our part can keep everyone safe!” Tawde also shared emergency contact numbers — 101 for the Mumbai Fire Brigade and 1916 for the municipal helpline.

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Her appeal comes a week after a controversy over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's decision to remove Mirza's video urging residents to avoid firecrackers. The civic body had approached several celebrities for its pollution awareness campaign following directions from the Bombay High Court.

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam objected to Mirza's inclusion, saying people did not need lessons from her on celebrating Diwali. The BMC subsequently removed her video, while those featuring other celebrities remained online.

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Tawde supported the removal, called Mirza “anti-Hindu” and said the actor would be excluded from future civic campaigns. She also demanded that the administration consult her before involving celebrities. Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi questioned the removal, saying there was nothing wrong with Mirza's appeal to avoid firecrackers.

Mirza defended her participation, saying she had recorded the message at the BMC's request and that the campaign concerned public health.

The Bombay High Court subsequently expressed displeasure over the controversy and asked the BMC to restore the video. At the November 3 hearing, the bench said environmental awareness should not be given a communal colour and reiterated the prohibition on bursting firecrackers on public streets.

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