Mumbai Lakes Near Full Capacity At 95.94%; IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rains For Next 5 Days

Mumbai's seven lakes, the city's primary source of drinking water, are nearing their full capacity as the monsoon continues to remain active across the region. With reservoir levels staying close to their peak, Mumbai's water supply position remains comfortable for the season.

According to the latest data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, the seven reservoirs collectively hold 13,88,542 million litres (ML) of water, which is 95.94% of their total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.

Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today: Sept. 3, 2026

Modak Sagar – 99.06%

Vihar – 100%

Tulsi – 97.20%

Tansa – 98.29%

Middle Vaitarna – 97.74%

Bhatsa – 96.06%

Upper Vaitarna – 90.19%

The latest levels indicate that several reservoirs remain close to their maximum capacity, although some have seen marginal fluctuations in recent days. While Vihar remains at full capacity, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna and Tulsi are also above 97%.

With reservoir levels already close to capacity, Mumbai enters the final phase of the monsoon with a comfortable water storage position. Further rainfall will determine how much additional buffer is available for the summer months

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Mumbai Weather Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) district forecast issued on Sept. 3, at 10:00 AM, rainfall is “very likely” over the next five days. Light to moderate rain is expected across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik.

Mumbai

Mumbai is expected to see light rain on Sept. 3 and 4, followed by light to moderate rain on Sept. 5, 6 and 7.

Thane

Thane is likely to experience light to moderate rain throughout Sept. 3-7. The IMD has marked rainfall as very likely on each of the five days, indicating a sustained rainy spell rather than isolated showers.

Palghar

Palghar could see light to moderate rain on Sept. 3 and 4, light rain on Sept. 5, and light to moderate rain again on Sept. 6 and 7. Rainfall is very likely during the entire period.

Nashik

Nashik is forecast to receive light to moderate rain with thundershowers on Sept. 3. Light rain/thundershowers are also expected on Sept. 4, while Sept. 5, 6 and 7 are likely to bring light rain. The Nashik Ghats are expected to receive moderate rain on all five days.

Given the forecast for mostly light to moderate rainfall, a sharp increase in reservoir levels may be unlikely in the immediate term.

Mumbai Tide Timings

According to the official forecast for Sept. 3, Mumbai will experience a high tide of 3.73 metres at 3:21 p.m., followed by a low tide measuring 0.94 metres at 9.30 p.m.

Sept. 3

High Tide: 3.73 metres at 3:21 p.m.

Low Tide: 0.94 metres at 9.30 p.m.

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