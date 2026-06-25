Mumbai Infra Boost: Cabinet Okays Rs 1,722-Crore Connector Project Linking Sea Link To Bandra Fort

The Cabinet Infrastructure Committee okayed a connector project worth Rs 1,722 crore which will link Mumbai's Sea Link with Bandra Fort, according to a report from NDTV on Thursday.

The committee was chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who approved two major infrastructure projects for Mumbai and Nagpur.

Mumbai will see a connector spanning 3.55 km. This structure will connect the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Sea Link to Bandra Fort, cutting down on travel time significantly.

The committee also approved the extension of Phase 2 of the Nagpur Metro from Kanhan River to Kanhan city to strengthen public transport in the region.

This 1.40 km elevated metro project will include one station and is estimated to cost Rs 310.35 crore.

The metro extension will be executed by Maha Metro, pending final approval from the central government.

The Maharashtra government had previously approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 22,611 crore on June 9, including a tunnel and elevated corridor connecting Ghodbunder Road and Bhayandar, as well as the expansion of the Navi Mumbai Metro, connecting it to the international airport through Line 2.

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The decisions were viewed as a major push to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The Cabinet Infrastructure Committee, chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis, granted approvals for them.

Of the total outlay, projects costing Rs 17,036 crore relate to a six-lane tunnel between Gaimukh and Fountain Hotel and a six-lane elevated corridor from Fountain Hotel to Bhayandar, while Rs 5,575 crore has been approved for Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1A and Line 2.

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