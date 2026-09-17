Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Ends 20-Day Fast, Gives 3-Month Ultimatum To Maharashtra Govt

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil ended his 20-day hunger strike on Wednesday after the Maharashtra government agreed to act on his demands, but said he was giving the state a final three-month ultimatum.

"I am giving the government one last chance. To implement the Satara and Kolhapur Gazette, I am giving the government three months' additional time from my side," Jarange said, according to NDTV.

Jarange had pressed the government on three key conditions: that none of the 58 lakh Kunbi records identified in Marathwada be reduced or cancelled, that its assurance come in writing with the Chief Minister's signature rather than only verbally, and that caste certificates be issued to the entire Maratha community as per the Hyderabad Gazette.

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A government delegation comprising minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and legislators Dada Bhuse, Prasad Lad and Suresh Dhas met Jarange to negotiate an end to the fast, NDTV said.

The government assured him that the 58 lakh Kunbi records would not be cut, and that technical improvements would be made to the special camps set up for certificate distribution.

Lad said the assurances made to Jarange would be fully honoured within the next 90 days.

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The fast ended after Jarange's health deteriorated sharply on its 20th day, as he had briefly lost consciousness before being rushed by ambulance, under medical supervision, to Galaxy Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

A doctor treating him, identified as Dr Solanke, told NDTV his blood pressure and blood sugar levels had dropped considerably and he was severely dehydrated, though he was now out of danger and being monitored by a medical team.

At a brief press conference after breaking his fast, Jarange said, "My biggest concern is the 58 lakh Kunbi records. I won't let a single one be reduced. On the basis of these records, I will bring three crore Marathas within the ambit of reservation."

Jarange, 44, had begun a march of over 400 km from his village of Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district towards Mumbai this week before halting at Patoda amid the negotiations with the state delegation.

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