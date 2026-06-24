'M20, M50, M100': Jaipur Farmers Mock Govt With Ethanol-Style Milk Blends To Protest Adulteration

In a novel way to protest against what they called unfair policies and the growing crisis in the dairy sector, farmers in Jaipur staged a symbolic demonstration by introducing their own “milk versions” — M20, M50 and M100 — inspired by the government's ethanol-blended petrol models.

Taking a cue from petrol blending, the protesting dairy farmers mixed water with milk and presented it as a satirical message for the Centre, highlighting their anger over the alleged adulteration of milk and milk products in the market.

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The demonstration comes amid growing concerns among dairy farmers over the sale of cheaper adulterated milk, which they claim has severely affected their livelihood and ruined the dairy industry.

Farmers alleged that genuine milk producers are struggling to get fair prices as spurious milk products are being sold at significantly lower rates.

The protest mirrors a similar agitation in Amritsar, where dairy farmers had earlier spilled hundreds of litres of milk on roads, accusing authorities of failing to take action against adulterated milk and dairy products.

Members of farmer unions claimed that rising costs of cattle feed and fodder have increased their financial burden, while milk prices have not increased proportionately.

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They alleged that adulterated milk, reportedly prepared using harmful substitutes, is being sold in several markets, impacting both farmers and consumers.

The protesters demanded strict action against those involved in the production and sale of fake milk, and its products, besides demanding increase in the milk prices.

The farmers warned of wider demonstrations if authorities fail to address their concerns.

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