Landmark Initiative! MoD Approves Lifetime Train Travel Facility For Gallantry Awardees, Spouses & Families

Recipients of the Sena Medal, Nau Sena Medal and Vayu Sena Medal for gallantry will be able to travel free of cost on Indian Railways for life, under a new benefit approved by the Ministry of Defence.

The benefit will cover eligible gallantry awardees from the Army, Navy and Air Force across the Indian Railways network. Specified family members and one companion will also be covered under the railway concession.

The move follows a government order on railway concessions for gallantry award recipients. An official communication dated March 16, 2026, said the proposal had been taken up by the Ministry of Defence.

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Which Awardees Are Eligible?

The facility applies specifically to the recipients of the Sena Medal (Gallantry), Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry) and the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) according to the details of the approved concession.

The Sena Medal is an Indian Army decoration, while the Nau Sena Medal and Vayu Sena Medal are the corresponding service medals associated with the Navy and Air Force respectively.

The concession is specifically linked to the Gallantry category of these medals, rather than being a blanket railway benefit for all recipients of the respective service medals.

What Does The Concession Include?

Eligible gallantry awardees will get free railway travel for life under the new concession. The benefit covers First Class, Second AC and AC Chair Car, with one companion also allowed to travel free with the awardee.

Benefits For Spouses And Families

The concession also covers certain family members, but does not extend automatically to every relative of an awardee. Spouses of eligible awardees are covered, while special provisions apply to the families of deceased and posthumous awardees.

If an unmarried awardee receives the medal posthumously, their parents will be eligible for the facility.

Digital Registration And E-Passes

The railway concession is also moving online. Eligible awardees and beneficiaries will have to register through the designated railway concession system and will be able to use electronic passes for travel.

Online booking through IRCTC is expected to start from November 1, 2026, according to the latest implementation details.

Existing Railway Concessions For Gallantry Awardees

Indian Railways already provides complimentary travel to certain gallantry award recipients under existing Railway Board rules.

The 2026 decision extends the benefit to recipients of the Sena Medal (Gallantry), Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry) and Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry).

The move comes as the government continues to recognise the service of Armed Forces personnel who receive gallantry awards. Ahead of Republic Day 2026, the President approved gallantry awards for 70 Armed Forces personnel, including six recipients who were honoured posthumously, according to the Press Information Bureau.

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