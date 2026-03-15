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Kerala Assembly Polls: CPI(M) Announces Candidates List; CM Vijayan To Contest From Dharmadam, KK Shailaja From Peravoor

The CPI(M)-led LDF is eyeing a third consecutive term this time.

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Kerala Assembly Polls: CPI(M) Announces Candidates List; CM Vijayan To Contest From Dharmadam, KK Shailaja From Peravoor
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and 10 of his cabinet colleagues will contest in the April 9 state assembly election, the ruling CPI(M) said in Thiruvananthapuramon Sunday.
(Photo: PTI)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and 10 of his cabinet colleagues will contest in the April 9 state assembly election, the ruling CPI(M) said in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

While Vijayan will seek his mandate from his sitting seat Dharmadam assembly segment in northern Kannur district, senior leader and former health minister K K Shailaja will try her luck from Peravoor constituency in Kannur.

ALSO READ: Assembly Elections 2026: Two-Phase Polling In Bengal; Kerala, TN, Assam, Puducherry In Single Day

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan released the list of 81 candidates, including six party-backed independents during a press conference here.

The CPI(M)-led LDF is eyeing a third consecutive term this time.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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