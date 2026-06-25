Karnataka Tourist Swept Away By Wave At Goa's Baga Beach After Ignoring Warnings

A 34-year-old tourist from Karnataka lost his life after being swept away by powerful monsoon waves at Goa's Baga Beach, triggering widespread concern over tourist safety and reckless behavior along the state's coastline.

The deceased, identified as Ashpaq Masali from Bijapur district, was visiting Goa with friends when the incident occurred on Wednesday.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, Masali had reportedly consumed alcohol before venturing onto a rocky stretch near the shoreline despite repeated warnings from friends, onlookers, and lifeguards.

A viral video of the incident shows Masali sitting on slippery rocks close to the sea while a friend recorded him. Moments later, a massive wave crashed into the rocky outcrop, knocking him off balance and dragging him into the turbulent waters.

Rescue teams from the Fire and Emergency Services, along with local authorities, immediately launched a search operation. However, his body was later recovered from the shoreline.

ALSO READ: Why Elon Musk Is No Longer A Trillionaire, And What's His Current Net Worth Today

The tragedy occurred amid the ongoing monsoon season, when sea conditions along Goa's coast are particularly hazardous. Authorities noted that rough seas, strong currents, and slippery rocks significantly increase the risk of accidents and make rescue operations extremely difficult.

Following the incident, social media users expressed shock and sadness while highlighting the dangers of ignoring safety advisories. Many pointed out that tourists often underestimate the force of monsoon waves and disregard warnings for photographs, videos, or thrill-seeking activities. Others stressed the importance of adhering to lifeguard instructions and respecting red-flag alerts.

In response, Goa Police and Drishti Marine, the state's beach safety agency, reiterated that entering the sea, engaging in water sports, and venturing onto rocky coastal areas are strictly prohibited during the monsoon.

Officials urged visitors to follow safety guidelines, warning that even a single unexpected wave can prove fatal.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.