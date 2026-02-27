Karnataka PUC Exam 2026 To Begin From Feb. 28: How To Download Admit Card?

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2026 will begin on February 28. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has asked students to carry their admit card along with them to the examination centre and ensure they reach at least an hour before the examination begins.

Students have been requested to adhere to the instructions given, with failure to comply leading to serious consequences. Additionally, candidates must be properly dressed in school uniform. Carrying any kind of electronic devices to the centre is prohibited.

The hall ticket for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2026 or 12th examination can be downloaded via the school login.

Schools will obtain and distribute the hall tickets. Students must pick up the 2nd PUC admission card for 2026 from their respective schools. Students have been instructed to check the exam schedule and timings carefully to avoid confusion. They have also been advised to keep themselves updated through the official website.

Schools can follow these steps to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC admit card

Step 1: Navigate to the KSEAB's official site: kseab.karnataka.gov.in.



Step 2: Select the school login option.



Step 3: Enter the login details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the Karnataka 12th Hall ticket 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Guidelines for students

It is recommended students take a printout of the Karnataka Board Class 12th admission card 2026 to their designated examination locations. Students should arrive at the examination venue at least one hour before the test commences.

Candidates are required to bring their admission cards with them to the centre, as entry will not be granted without this. Students are expected to appear in appropriate school attire. The possession of mobile phones, bluetooth gadgets, and smartwatches is strictly prohibited; failure to comply will result in penalties for the student.

Students must refrain from bringing any type of study material into the examination room. They can carry a transparent water bottle and a clear pen.

