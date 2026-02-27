Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Split Wide Open: Q3 Earnings See Five Accelerators But Laggards Fall For Fourth Quarter Running

The December quarter marked the fourth consecutive period where this divergence became more pronounced.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Split Wide Open: Q3 Earnings See Five Accelerators But Laggards Fall For Fourth Quarter Running

India Inc's earnings cycle has cracked into two clear halves, with a widening split between companies accelerating sharply and those slipping deeper into a profit slowdown. The December quarter marked the fourth consecutive period where this divergence became more pronounced—domestic-focused names powering ahead even as export-linked and rate-sensitive businesses continued to struggle.

On one side of the divide stand five companies that have delivered a clean, consistent rise in year‑on‑year PAT growth over the last four quarters. These “accelerators” include Jubilant Foodworks, Polycab India, Persistent Systems, Max Healthcare Institute and Home First Finance. Each has benefitted from distinct growth drivers tied to India's domestic demand cycle, capacity expansions, or technology-led shifts.
 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV



Jubilant Foodworks saw profit momentum revive as Domino's expanded its India footprint and store economics improved. Polycab rode a combination of strong Wires & Cables demand, GST cuts and government capex, keeping its earnings engine firing. Persistent Systems remained one of the standout performers, buoyed by strong traction in AI-led platforms and transformation deals. Max Healthcare delivered steady profit gains driven by existing-unit strength and brownfield ramp-ups, while Home First Finance sustained robust disbursement growth alongside steady expansion and rising ticket sizes.

ALSO READ: India Has Just 0.27 Hotel Rooms Per 1,000 People — Are These Two Stocks Next Indian Hotels?

But on the other side, the “laggards” tell a very different story. Container Corp, Concord Biotech, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and Axis Bank all reported four straight quarters of declining YoY PAT growth—pulled down by demand pressures, cost spikes, or structural margin drag.
 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV



Export-facing companies like Container Corp and Concord Biotech remain hit by weak EXIM trade, supply interruptions and tariff pressures. Kotak Bank continues to feel the pinch from a costly deposit base and liquidity swings. Crompton's margins remain under strain from commodity inflation and price-hike resistance, while Axis Bank's wholesale-heavy mix and weaker CASA have compressed NIMs despite healthy deposit growth.

With valuations now mirroring this divergence, the market is increasingly rewarding clear earnings visibility while marking down cyclicals, exporters and businesses grappling with structural headwinds. As FY27 estimates stay largely unchanged at the aggregate level, India's earnings cycle is no longer a single story—it's two sharply different narratives running side by side.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors CV Could Rally 40%; CLSA Initiates Coverage As 'Stars Align' For Auto Giant — Check Target Price

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Nifty Breaches 25,200, Bears Tighten Hold — Three Reasons Why Markets Are Crashing Today

Nifty Breaches 25,200, Bears Tighten Hold — Three Reasons Why Markets Are Crashing Today

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search