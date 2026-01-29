India, Saudi Arabia Discuss Counter-Terror Cooperation

India and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday vowed to boost counter-terror cooperation and condemned terrorism in all its forms including cross-border terrorist activities.

Ways to confront terrorism figured prominently at a meeting of India-Saudi Arabia Security Working Group held in Riyadh.

Both sides reiterated their condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and the dastardly terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam and the terror incident near Red Fort in November, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the two sides "comprehensively" reviewed the ongoing security cooperation and discussed threats posed by terrorist groups globally and in their respective regions.

"Both sides shared views on enhancing cooperation in current and emerging challenges to counter-terrorism including countering extremism and radicalisation, combating financing of terrorism, preventing use of technology for terrorist purposes, and nexus between transnational organised crime and terrorism," the MEA said in a statement.

"They also deliberated upon measures to further strengthen bilateral legal and judicial cooperation and law enforcement cooperation," it said.

The working group meeting was held under the Political, Consular and Security Cooperation Committee of Strategic Partnership Council.

