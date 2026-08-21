India, ADB Sign $230-Million Deal To Transform Chennai's Water, Sewerage Network

The Union government and the Asian Development Bank have signed a $230-million loan agreement to upgrade Chennai's water supply and sanitation infrastructure. The project aims to build a more reliable and climate-resilient urban water system for the city. It will benefit 4.2 million residents of the city, as per ADB release.

The agreement covers the Chennai Climate-Resilient Water Security and Sewerage Project. Saurabh Singh, deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, signed the agreement for the Indian government. Mio Oka, country director of ADB's India Resident Mission, signed on behalf of the development bank.

The project will focus on expanding water and sewer networks while improving their operational efficiency. More than 170 kilometres of water supply and sewer pipelines will be constructed. It will also upgrade seven water pumping stations and 38 sewer pumping stations.

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A major feature of the project will be Chennai's comprehensive ring-main water supply system. The closed-loop network is designed to maintain more balanced water pressure across service areas. It should also improve the reliability and equity of water distribution while strengthening the system against natural hazards.

The project will bring a stronger digital focus to Chennai's water services. Real-time monitoring and data-driven decision-making will help authorities track operations and respond to problems more quickly.

Technology will also be used to reduce hazardous manual inspections of sewer lines. Faster blockage detection could improve both maintenance efficiency and safety for sanitation workers.

The project will strengthen water utility assets through performance-based contracts. Distribution networks in at least two Greater Chennai zones will also be prepared for future investments.

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The initiative builds on ADB's earlier support for Chennai's water and sanitation infrastructure. It also aligns with government programmes such as AMRUT 2.0 and the Urban Challenge Fund.

For Chennai, the investment marks a shift towards a water system that combines new infrastructure with digital management, climate resilience and improved service delivery.

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