IAF's Sukhoi Su-30 MKI Goes Missing From Radar from Jorhat In Assam; Search Operation Launched

File Image used for representational purpose. Su-30 MKI is a twinjet multirole air superiority fighter aircraft developed by Russia's Sukhoi & built under licence by HAL for IAF.(Source: Indian Air Force/X)
Indian Air Force's Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft has gone missing from rader in Assam.
"An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained," said IAF in a post on X.
It added that search and rescue mission has been initiated.
Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.