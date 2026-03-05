IAF's Sukhoi Su-30 MKI Goes Missing From Radar from Jorhat In Assam; Search Operation Launched

Indian Air Force's Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft has gone missing from rader in Assam.

"An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained," said IAF in a post on X.

It added that search and rescue mission has been initiated.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.