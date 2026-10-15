'I Find You Cute’: Man Uses CRM Tool To Get Woman’s Number, Sparks Privacy Concerns

A series of social media posts have sparked concerns about data privacy and the misuse of workplace tools after a man was accused of using a customer relationship management (CRM) system to obtain a woman's phone number for personal reasons.

The incident was highlighted through two posts shared by the woman which contain screenshots of her conversation with a man who allegedly obtained her personal phone number through LinkedIn using Apollo which is a CRM and sales prospecting tool and contacted her on WhatsApp. She captioned the post, "Creeps everywhere."

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In the exchange, the man identifying himself as Abhishek, told the woman that he had obtained her number through LinkedIn and wanted to reach out to her because he "found her cute."

When the woman asked him how he had obtained her number, he replied that he had used Apollo. He described it as a CRM tool generally used to find business leads and said that people also use it to obtain email addresses and phone numbers for direct contact.

The exchange has drawn attention to the distinction between accessing someone's contact information and having permission to contact them for personal reasons.

LinkedIn is primarily a professional networking platform, where users connect for career opportunities, recruitment and business interactions. A phone number associated with a professional profile or available through a third party service does not indicate that its owner wishes to receive unsolicited romantic messages.

The incident also highlights the potential for tools designed for business prospecting to be used for purposes beyond their intended professional context. Such use can raise concerns about privacy, consent and the expectations people have when sharing personal information online.

The episode highlights a broader question about digital privacy - when personal contact details can be discovered through professional tools, how can individuals ensure that information shared or accessed in one context is not used in another without their consent?

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