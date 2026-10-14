ICICI Life Insurance Q2 Margin Pop Masks Sales Lull? Why Brokerages Trimmed Targets Despite Strong Results

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company's strong second-quarter performance, led by higher premiums, profit growth and improved margins, has failed to prevent brokerages from trimming their price targets, with concerns over sales momentum, product mix and regulatory risks weighing on the outlook.

The insurer reported a 25% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 374 crore for second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared with Rs 299 crore in the year-ago period. Net premium income increased 16.6% to Rs 13,804 crore, while total premium income rose 15.3% to Rs 24,505 crore.

Annualised premium equivalent (APE), a measure of new business premiums, grew 15.1% to Rs 4,935 crore. Value of new business (VNB), which measures the expected profit from new policies sold, increased 22.3% to Rs 1,283 crore. The VNB margin expanded to 26% from 24.5% a year earlier, indicating improved profitability from new business.

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Embedded value rose 12.2% to Rs 56,669 crore. The claim settlement ratio remained steady at 99.3%, while the 13-month persistency ratio improved to 84.5% from 84% in the previous quarter.

Despite these numbers, analysts flagged a softer outlook for new sales, particularly in retail protection and unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips), alongside concerns about distribution costs and potential regulatory changes.

Goldman Sachs Cuts Target To Rs 500

Goldman Sachs maintained its 'Neutral' rating on ICICI Prudential Life but cut its price target to Rs 500 from Rs 525. The brokerage attributed the improvement in margins to a favourable product mix, while reiterating that the insurer has the levers required to deliver sustainable VNB growth over the medium term.

The assessment suggests that the margin expansion is encouraging, but the durability of growth will depend on how the product mix evolves and whether the insurer can sustain new business momentum.

Jefferies Cuts Target To Rs 670

Jefferies retained its 'Buy' rating on ICICI Prudential Life but lowered its price target to Rs 670 from Rs 685, citing a VNB margin that came in below expectations and a product mix tilted towards group business. The brokerage said higher group business supported APE growth, while banca and agency channels expanded slowly despite a favourable base. It also reduced its FY27-FY29 VNB estimates by 2%, factoring in a lower contribution from retail protection products.

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Jefferies believes the risks are already priced into the stock, but its revised estimates indicate that the pace and composition of new business growth remain important variables for the insurer's earnings outlook.

Bernstein Says Margin Expansion Offsets Softer Sales

Bernstein maintained its 'Market-Perform' rating on ICICI Prudential Life with a price target of Rs 680. The brokerage said margin expansion helped offset softer growth in new business sales. The improvement in margins was driven by a favourable shift in the mix of new policies sold.

The key question for investors is whether the insurer can sustain higher margins while improving growth in retail channels, particularly if market-linked products and protection policies face a slower recovery.

Ulip Growth Remains Dependent On Equity Markets

Savings products' APE grew around 12% in Q2FY27, with Ulips contributing more than half of savings APE. However, Ulip premium growth remained subdued at 6.6% year-on-year, reaching Rs 1,266 crore.

Ulips combine insurance with market-linked investments, making their sales sensitive to equity market performance and investor sentiment. A recovery in stock markets could eventually support demand, but the impact may not be immediate, as investors could take time to return to market-linked insurance products.

The outlook for savings products outside Ulips appears more favourable for non-participating policies than for participating products. Non-participating policies offer defined benefits without sharing the insurer's profits with policyholders. Rising interest rates can improve the attractiveness of these products by supporting the returns insurers can offer on guaranteed policies.

This divergence in savings products could influence the overall product mix and, consequently, the sustainability of VNB margins.

Protection Growth May Moderate

Protection products' APE rose 34% year-on-year in Q2FY27, improving the segment's contribution to the business mix to 20%. However, management has indicated that growth could moderate in the coming quarters. Two factors could constrain momentum.

First, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has proposed changes to credit life insurance, which is commonly sold alongside loans. The proposals include allowing loans to be disbursed without requiring borrowers to purchase insurance and reducing commissions. If implemented, these changes could affect the distribution and economics of credit life products.

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Second, retail protection benefited from the exemption of individual life insurance policies from goods and services tax (GST). The resulting improvement in affordability supported demand, but sustaining the same pace of growth could prove difficult as the benefit is absorbed into the base.

These factors could limit the contribution of protection products to future VNB growth, even if overall premium growth remains healthy.

IRDAI Commission Proposal Poses Distribution Risk

Another concern for investors is IRDAI's consultation paper on insurance commissions, which could affect the economics of distribution across much of the life insurance industry. The proposal envisages relatively lower commission rates for non-agent channels, including banks, corporate partners and brokers, compared with agents.

ICICI Prudential Life generated 54% of its retail APE in Q2FY27 through non-agent channels, making the proposed changes particularly relevant to its distribution strategy.

If the proposal is finalised in its current form, the insurer may need to reassess its channel mix and potentially expand its agency network to compensate for any slowdown in business sourced through banks and other partners.

The concentration of business through ICICI Bank is another consideration. The bank contributed 17% of retail APE in the quarter, highlighting the importance of the bancassurance relationship and the potential exposure to changes in distribution economics.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) could be relatively better placed if the proposal favours agent-led distribution. LIC has historically generated more than 90% of its new business through agents, based on the first-quarter trend cited in the data. Its second-quarter results are yet to be declared, and the actual impact will depend on the final commission framework.

Potential Share Supply Adds To Near-Term Uncertainty

Investors must also consider the potential supply of shares in the market. Prudential Plc., which has acquired a 75% controlling stake in Bharti Life Insurance, will need to reduce its holding in ICICI Prudential Life from nearly 22% to below 10%, according to the transaction-related details provided.

Such a reduction could create additional share supply in the near term, potentially weighing on the stock if market demand does not absorb the shares.

This overhang is separate from the insurer's operating performance but could influence near-term share-price movement alongside the regulatory and business-growth concerns highlighted by brokerages.

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